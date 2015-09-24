Campbells names scholarship recipients

Kira March and Zachary Powery, two summer interns for Campbells, have been named as the firm’s 2015 undergraduate scholarship recipients.

“Kira and Zachary both exemplify the qualities we look for when considering scholarship applications and we are proud to support these bright and promising students with their educational endeavours,” says Nicole D’Heer Watson, Marketing Manager.

Both Ms March and Mr Powery spent the summer learning more about the firm, working in the marketing and accounting departments, respectively.

“I am truly grateful to Campbells for recognising my potential and extend a sincere thank you to Campbells for helping to make my educational goals a reality, which would not have been possible without their support,” Mr Powery said.

He is entering his fourth year at Edinburgh Napier University, where he is studying for a BA (Hons) in Accounting with Law. Mr Powery plans to become a Certified Accountant and is now considering paralegal studies after completing his degree.

With a passion for athletics, Ms March is entering her first year at St Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Human Kinetics. Upon her return to the Cayman Islands, she hopes to use her degree to work with athletes.

“I am so appreciative of the opportunity Campbells has afforded me, not only with financial assistance, but with their continued support and guidance throughout their summer internship programme, which has provided me with invaluable experience,” Ms March said.

Campbells has been advising both local and international clients on Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands law for 43 years. The firm offers scholarship opportunities to Caymanian students studying law and other subjects. They consider applications annually, and may grant a scholarship to one or more applicants.

John Wolf, Partner and Head of Corporate described this year’s scholarship recipients as “promising” and said he is pleased that Campbells is able to support them.

He added, “We trust both Kira and Zachary will do great things upon completing their studies and it is evident that they both have promising futures ahead of them.”