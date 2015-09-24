We should all care about carbon emissions

Graham Morse

Monday, 22 September was the world zero emissions day. I only know this because I was invited to the launch of Island Offsets, a program created by the National Trust and GreenTech to help corporations to reduce their carbon footprint. It is a local version of the carbon trading schemes which have become increasingly well supported worldwide as businesses and other organisations see the benefits of playing their part in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the disastrous effects of climate change.

The principle is simple enough. A business in Cayman can offset all or part of the emissions associated with their electricity use by helping to purchase solar arrays at a Project Green School that will reduce energy used by that school in direct proportion to their offset.

It is not just the big corporations that use carbon trading to meet their carbon reduction goals. The rock band Coldplay uses it to offset their carbon emissions from high energy pop concerts and world girdling air travel by exchanging them for tree planting in the rain forests of Brazil. But now, thanks to the National Trust and GreenTech, companies can support carbon reduction with projects here in our own islands—not just providing solar panels for schools, but supporting the National Trust’s tree planting and mangrove projects.

One local company, Saxon, signed up at the launch and others have already shown interest. It is a commendable way for businesses in Cayman to demonstrate their corporate responsibility. Ah, corporate responsibility! That brings me to Volkswagen.

This giant company, a mainstay of the German motor industry, has admitted cheating on the USA diesel emission tests by introducing software to fool the inspectors and show readings up to forty times better than they really are. Mr. Michael Horn, President and Chief Executive of Volkswagen Group of America astonishingly admitted, “Our company was dishonest . . . we have totally screwed up.” The company has set aside $6.5 billion for recalls and on top of that it is estimated that the scandal could cost the company 18 billion dollars in fines. Half a million cars are being recalled and over 11 million cars are affected. The share price has plunged by a third in two days and the German chancellor Angela Merkel has called for “full transparency.”

VW has built its brand over decades. It is a worldwide symbol of German engineering efficiency. It has projected itself as a green company and its cars as leaders in fuel emissions. It takes years to build a brand but it can be destroyed in days. VW has broken that vital ingredient in its relationship with its customers: trust. VW may have thought concealing emissions was a trivial matter: that nobody would notice or bother. If they did they could not have been more wrong.

But what is really interesting about this story is that people care. Care about emissions. Care enough to seek out cars with low emissions. Care enough to cause a backlash on this volcanic scale. And that the US authorities care enough to put in place a robust inspection system that puts Europe to shame and care enough to fine VW billions of dollars.

Companies and other organisations in Cayman can show their customers they care about carbon emissions by signing up with Island Offsets. But if they want to earn their customers trust they need to remember that it should not just be a token. Zero emissions may an unrealistic target, even for a day, but they should take all the other measures available to them to reduce their carbon footprint by consuming less energy and utilising their roof space for solar power generation.