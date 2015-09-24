Chamber of Commerce to host small business workshops

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce will be providing further support to small businesses, thanks to a contract with the Ministry of Commerce to host a series of workshops.

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) previously hosted the workshops, but determined that outsourcing the events would help the DCI better focus on licensing and regulation, Commerce Minister Hon Wayne Panton explained.

The contract was awarded on 25 August after a tendering process. According to the agreement, the Chamber will begin hosting interactive sessions in October, using the expertise of its membership as facilitators.

“Government is committed to the support of small businesses and given their dominance in our economy, their success translates to growth in our economy, expanded job creation and support for our middle class,” Minister Panton said. “The continuation of small business workshops will greatly assist entrepreneurs by providing them with opportunities to improve their skills in a range of key management areas to promote strength and growth.”

“The Chamber is pleased to have been awarded the contract to deliver free workshops that will benefit micro and small businesses in the Cayman Islands,” Chamber CEO Wil Pineau said.

He added that the 90-minute workshops are free and will take place monthly. Sessions will focus on a number of areas that affect small businesses, such as regulatory matters, marketing, social media, banking and finance, business planning, human resources, debt collection and management.

“The workshops are intended to improve small businesses by providing them with useful information and guidance on key topics. We look forward to working in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce in the months ahead,” Mr Pineau said.

Minister Panton said that outsourcing the workshops is part of Government’s enhancements for small business, which includes the recently announced extension of incentives for micro and small business owners until 31 August 2016.

Additionally, small businesses continue to benefit from additional steps taken by Government to lower the costs of doing business. Some steps include reducing the import duty for licensed traders from 22 per cent to 20 per cent in 2014; the 25 cent/gallon reduction in fuel duty for CUC’s pass through of fuel cost in January of this year; and the further reduction, by another 25 cents, for an aggregate of 50 cents reduction in fuel duty per gallon to be in place in January 2016.