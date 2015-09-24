Controlling the message

It’s interesting how a piece of factual information could be painted in different shades, to the point where the message disseminated to the public could vary depending on the chosen shade.

We’ve seen this demonstrated with the recently released Benthic Habitat Characterisation Survey, a report that took a focused look at the seabed in the George Town Harbour area and the impact of the construction of a cruise berthing facility.

It was revealed that more than two thirds of the coral cannot be successfully relocated, due to the young nature of the organisms. In the same breath, you could say around 33 per cent of the live coral is suitable for relocation – what some might consider a “significant” amount.

Depending on the tone you take to spin the facts, it can either support or discredit the need for the two finger pier in the capital.

The consultants believe around 116,800 hard corals and over 17,000 soft corals from a total of almost 453,000 coral heads at risk in the 32.5-acre area could be moved. Government, in its release on the findings, seemed to take a positive tone about those findings.

“This survey is both necessary and timely, particularly in light of the differing views and opinions about precisely what exists within the area of impact and how it could potentially be affected if the project proceeded,” said Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism Hon Moses Kirkconnell.

Also interesting to note is the seabed survey was undertaken by marine environmental consultants CSA Ocean Sciences Inc that has what government calls “extensive experience in coral reattachment as a means of accelerating habitat recovery. The report states that mitigation options which include coral translocation and the establishment of coral nurseries were considered by CSA to be suitable for the George Town Harbour Berthing Project.”

While government says it has not made a decision yet, the tone of the message leaves us inclined to believe the port is a foregone conclusion.

We are told to take comfort by government saying it has “a responsibility and duty of care to ensure that our collective decision is based on sound scientific evidence, not speculation or impassioned pleas, however well intended those might be.”

Again, it’s all in how the message is packaged.

What government needs to consider is where the 30 per cent of coral can be relocated to and at what cost? It also needs to think about whether that figure is entirely realistic. We’d be willing to wager it is merely a hopeful estimate. And we’re sure the mitigation measures will cost a pretty penny.

Also to be considered is the financing model for what could end up being the country’s largest capital project, even bigger than the mammoth $200m schools project. Little doubt, this might involve some kind of injection from cruise line(s) or financing from some other party. At that stage, what will the liners demand from the country?

Still yet to be seen is an economic impact assessment, for the country from this project, not just are port confined to the capital’s borders. Without that, we’re sailing blindly on this one.

We wait for government’s definitive decision on the matter. But the key question to be asked is this: Who are we building the port for?

We’re keen to see how the message will be dressed once the decision is taken.