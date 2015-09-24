CoP attends global military security conference

Commissioner of Police David Baines recently spent a week in Germany attending an international military security conference.

Mr Baines was a delegate at the Senior Executive Seminar 15-09, held from 14 to 18 September at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

The leader of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) was invited to attend by Mark Ridley, deputy director of Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in Washington D.C.

His attendance was organised and funded by the US Department of the Navy.

“Mr Baines trip to the security seminar at the Marshall Centre for Security Studies was not funded by the RCIPS and there was no cost to the Cayman Islands’ government,” a spokesperson from the RCIPS said in response to questions from the Cayman Reporter.

“The CoP flew economy class and stayed in military barracks, as the Center is located on a military base,” the RCIPS spokesperson noted.

Mr Ridley described why he thought it important that Mr Baines attend, saying in an article on the Marshall Center website,“I thought he would benefit from this course not only to strengthen the relationship he has with us (NCIS), but also for him to build relationships with professionals across the globe.”

The NCIS deputy director said his professional relationship with Mr Baines is an important one because he is also the president of the Caribbean Association of Chiefs of Police and has influence with 27 islands in the Caribbean.

Mr Ridley explained, “The Caribbean is extremely important to (the U.S. Navy) – it’s a blind spot to us – the Navy does not have the resources in the region that we once we had and it’s really important to us to have people there who we can reach out to for situational awareness.”

An NCIS agent for 28 years and deputy director for more than five years, Mr Ridley said, “We are concerned about regional problems, such as the flow of drugs, guns and bad guys who transit from the Caribbean to the U.S., which impacts crime in the U.S.”

Mr Ridley was also a panel member at SES, focusing on a discussion of “Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities in Law Enforcement and Counterterrorism.”

In his presentation, Mr Ridley said, “Terrorist and transnational organised crime threats are prevalent in the world right now. It’s global, complex and high tech. There are no boundaries – these serious threats cross jurisdictions and disciplines.”

“It’s critical for all of us to understand our domain, to share information and to collaborate on policing,” he said.

The overall focus of the SES this year was on “21st Century Converging Threats: Nexus of Terrorism, Drugs and Illicit Trafficking.”

The five-day seminar showcased lectures from international experts who specialise in terrorism and organised crime. The Marshall Center website said it also included “smaller group-discussions designed to build trust and understanding between the nations’ participants to find common ground for cooperative responses.”

SES course director Italian Brig. Gen. Luigi Francavilla said, “Our goal in bringing together a diverse group of subject-matter experts to discuss topics that look at the relationship between two of the major concerns the international community is facing today – terrorism and organized crime.”

On the Marshall Center website, Mr Baines said, “…this seminar has given me a better capability of understanding the complexities involved in the nexus between criminality and terrorism.”

As the first attendee from the Cayman Islands, he said, “Knowing the methodology and the trends that are emerging – at least – allow me to be aware, look for indicators and ask the intelligent questions of my staff so we are better able to recognise the threat. Hopefully, we can do something about it and do our part to work collectively to make it a safer world.”

The RCIPS spokesperson told the Cayman Reporter that Mr Baines “was invited to the conference both in his capacity of RCIPS CoP but also as the President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police.”

According to the Marshall Center website, this year’s seminar included 73 representatives from 40 countries, including “an executive mix where 60 per cent serve in military leadership positions and the other 40 per cent are civilians in high-government office.”

Asked about the focus of the seminar, the RCIPS spokesperson said, “The event examined global threats stemming from the violence and global destabilisation emanating from conflicts in the Middle East. It focused on two aspects: the flow of fighters from outside the Middle East into the conflict and the threats they can pose when they return, as well as international money flows and how global terrorism is being financed.”

“There have been 100 fighters from the Caribbean region who have gone to Syria to join ISIS – this is a relevant issue for us. Moreover, our role as the fifth largest banking centre in the world brings with it the responsibility to ensure that we are not facilitating the financing of terrorism, and the conference informed about both short-term and long-term threats in this area as well,” the RCIPS spokesperson said.

Questioned on how the Cayman Islands will benefit from Mr Baines’ attendance at the seminar, the RCIPS spokesperson said, “By attending this conference Mr Baines was able to gather important information for our policing operations and evaluation of the threats the Cayman Islands face in both the security and financial spheres, as well as the contacts that are absolutely critical for effective and collaborative international police work.”

She further noted that heads of national defense and high-ranking police and military from around the world were also in attendance.

“The Commissioner’s attendance at the conference not only provided us with information critical to our work and assessment of potential threats to the islands, it also elevated the Cayman Islands’ standing in the security sphere as it was the first time that representatives from the region have been included in such an event,” the RCIPS spokesperson said.

When asked who was in charge of the RCIPS in Mr Baines’ absence, the RCIPS spokesperson answered, “In the CoP’s absence there are two Deputy Commissioners, both highly experienced, who fill in.”

On the Marshal Center website, Mr Baines is quoted as saying, “(The seminar lectures) were beneficial to me. It has given me a better availability to understand the complexes involved not just from the single position of law enforcement, but actually in identifying if it’s going to be law enforcement, military or political solution.”

Mr Baines said, “For these serious threats, it’s not just one, but a collection of all of those. However, the most beneficial part (of this seminar) is that you meet people, and you develop a trust and relationship with them that will extend way beyond this week. If we don’t have the answer to a particular problem, there are a lot of people here who have a lot of capability and vast amount of experience that you can call on.”

The Marshall Center website notes that it boasts a “network of almost 11,000 alumni from 149 nations.”

The Marshall Center is described on its website as “a unique German-American partnership and is named after U.S. Army Gen. George C. Marshall, who developed a sweeping economic recovery program for post World War II Europe.”

In the article on the Marshall Center website, Mr Baines said, “If there is a legacy on how we can solve the problems of the future, the Marshall Center does it on a daily basis, based on an idea and concept created by General Marshall that established a safer world built on an ideology and morality.”

“I actually see that living proof by the relationships and ideas that came out of the discussions that have taken place over the last five days in SES,” Mr Baines said.

Filed by Tina Trumbach