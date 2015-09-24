Heath City offers neuro-spinal services

Health City Cayman Islands is continually working to improve services to Caymanians. On 17 September, Health City announced it will be equipped to offer a wide range of neuro-spinal procedures, overseen by a team of certified neuro-spinal surgeons.

According to Dr Komal Prasad, Consultant Neurosurgeon and Spinal Surgeon, there is a common misconception that neurosurgeons only perform brain surgery. However neurosurgeons are the only physicians who treat the entire spine as well, including the spinal cord.

Services at Heath City will include the treatment of various conditions of the brain, such as brain tumours and aneurysms as well as back and neck problems.

“Choosing a neurosurgeon for your brain as well as your spine health will ensure you’re getting the most experienced and relevant medical attention,” Dr Prasad stated.

Not only is Heath City equipped with state-of-the-art operating microscope for various minimally invasive brain and spinal procedures, it also offers treatment for various diseases of the brain. These can include brain tumours and spinal conditions like neck pain, back pain, surgery for herniated discs and sciatica.

Dr Prasad explained, “The minimally invasive approach we use result in smaller scars, shorter recovery times, less post-operative pain and shorter hospital stays. In fact, many patients are home within 24 hours after this kind of minimally invasive spinal procedure.”

Health City began neural-spinal services on 14 September, offering patients with brain or spinal health issues a world-class specialist treatment at an affordable price.

To speak to a member of Health City’s Patient Care team and learn more about the Neurosurgery services, please call 1 (345) 945-4040, 1 (345) 640-4040 or visit: healthcitycaymanislands.com.