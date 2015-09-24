Law enforcement conducts anti-smuggling exercise

A joint effort between law enforcement took place as Air Operations Unit (AOU) and the Joint Marine Unit (JMU) deployed air and marine assets out of Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac as part of an anti-smuggling exercise.

The deployment took place off the Sister Islands and Grand Cayman on18-19 September and covered all waters between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, extending 60 miles off the Sister Islands towards Jamaica.

Uniform police from Cayman Brac provided support to these exercises from land. Assets deployed included the police helicopter, JMU vessels Niven D and Defender, and the Custom Service’s Cayman Brac vessel Defender II, as well as personnel from the Drugs and Serious Crimes Task Force.

Insp. Wendy Parchment, Area Commander for the Sister Islands, welcomed the comprehensive exercises, which she described as “very reassuring, because they demonstrate that we in the Sister Islands can look forward to robust support and response when smuggling activity is suspected or reported.”

During the exercises, an undisclosed quantity of ganja was recovered.