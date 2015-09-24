MLA asks law firms to play ball

In response to the Cayman Islands Law Society’s public declaration of its “wholehearted” support for his aim to advance Caymanians in the legal profession, MLA Winston Connolly is asking Cayman’s law firms to sign on the dotted line.

Two weeks ago, the George Town MLA issued a call to action to all law firms operating in the Cayman Islands supporting the advancement of Caymanian attorneys to partnership and management positions.

A week after his appeal, Mr Connolly told the Cayman Reporter, “I have not had any law firms sign up to my Statement of Goals but thankfully the Council of the Caymanian Bar Association has.”

Subsequently, Cayman Islands Law Society president Alasdair Robertson sent a letter to the editor affirming the society’s “wholehearted” support for Mr Connolly’s goals.

The freshman MLA and qualified attorney thinks more local lawyers should be equity partners in the country’s top law firms – lucrative positions in which salaries can range from around US$1 million to $10 million.

With his call to action and request that they sign on to his “Statement of Goals,” Mr Connolly issued a “personal challenge” to all law firms in the Cayman Islands to double the number of Caymanian equity partners by 2020, noting that only four Caymanians out of over 600 lawyers in the Caymans Islands are equity partners.

When his call went unanswered, Mr Connolly said, “I hope other people see the issues facing the legal profession.”

Following Mr Robertson’s letter, Mr Connolly is taking further action, asking the big law firms to make their stated support formal by signing on to his pledge and examining their practices with regard to hiring, retention and advancement of Caymanian lawyers.

“I am going to put this formally to the CILS [Cayman Islands Law Society] and CBA [Caymanian Bar Assocation] tomorrow and ask them to review and confirm they are doing each of these things specifically or if not that they will adopt them since the CILS has now given wholehearted support to the underlying principles of my statements and have noted that they broadly reflect their commitment paper,” Mr Connolly said in an email to local media on 22 September.

He said that since the law society and the firms it represents have stated their support, signing on to his aims should be a matter of course.

“Given that adoption, then it should be almost academic to sign on to these specific goals and to make a commitment to young Caymanian lawyers, the Government of the Cayman Islands and Caymanian mothers and fathers who share and support their children’s aspirations of becoming lawyers and excelling in their chosen professions in a very public way,” Mr Connolly said.

In addition to this formal request asking the law firms to prove their intentions, Mr Connolly is also asking them to provide some related data in order to inform government policy on the issue.

His questions ask for the specific numbers of Caymanians in various levels at all law firms operating in the Cayman Islands.

His first question is, “Of your over 400 members, how many are associate partners? How many are equity partners? And how many are Caymanian?”

The qualified lawyer also asks about the number of scholarships, articled clerkships, and associates by firm since 2005; how many Caymanians have left Cayman firms on a per firm basis, and how many are practicing and non-practicing; the number of articled clerks prior to 2008 and broken down by firm; and the number of work permits obtained by Cayman law firms and hires internationally between 2008 and 2014.

Mr Connolly also asks, “What is the ultimate goal of scholarships, internships, training etc. designed for new lawyers ‘to develop the skills required to make it to the top of what is an incredibly demanding profession”?”

He further wants to know, “Of the lawyers provided scholarships and internships as well as mentoring and training measures since 2001 how many have become associate partners and equity partners in law firms?”

Additionally, he asks, “Have the programmes above been evaluated for success by the societies and the law firms?”

And he wants to know, what the opportunities are for Caymanian lawyers in the law firms, with supporting data.

Getting to the meat of the issue, Mr Connolly also wants to know how many equity partners were Caymanian when they did their articles and how many current Caymanian partners were people who started their careers in the Cayman Islands on work permits.

He is asking the law firms how people become partners in Cayman law firms. “Is there a transparent policy in each law firm communicated frequently to all employees?” Mr Connolly asks.

He also want to know what the Cayman Islands Law Society, the Caymanian Bar Association and the individual law firms’ targets are for Caymanian associate partners, and the same for Caymanian equity partners.

In his letter, Mr Robertson highlighted the number of articled clerks and associates in the larger Cayman law firms.

Mr Connolly said, “I am also encouraged by the strong commitment by the larger firms to attracting and keeping Caymanian talent, but I would like to see the realisation of this commitment in the statistics. It should not be an issue then to also provide the number of articled clerkships since 2005 per firm (year by year) and the number of Caymanian lawyers who did articles in Cayman since 2005 again on a per firm basis.”

He continued, “I was also happy to see that nearly 100 Caymanian lawyers have been admitted since 2008 and that these are all receiving training, internships and mentorships, after a number of them received scholarships. Again, what is the number of Caymanians made up to salary partner and equity partner in the same period and by firm? What would also be helpful is to show the number of lawyers admitted in the Cayman Islands in the same period who were not Caymanian. “

Mr Connolly said that pledges to promote diversity are commonplace in other jurisdictions, and should also be in place here.

“Onshore law firms and other professions have made this commitment and have signed similar pledges. One just has to look at the NYC Bar Association, the Law Society of England and Wales (“LSEW”) -of which I am a member (non-practising), the International Bar Association…and others to see the push that they are making for minority participation in the partnership arena. This now universal concept is nothing original by me, nor is it something which is out of the mainstream,” Mr Connolly said.

He noted LSEW specifically and the “efforts they are making to highlight the business case for diversity.”

He said this should be nothing new to many of the foreign-born and trained lawyers currently controlling the legal profession in the Cayman Islands.

“This is the same body that would have governed a number of the firms that the majority of the foreign lawyers in Cayman are coming from, were trained at and although guidance only-should be very persuasive,” Mr Connolly said.

Mr Robertson referred to a long-awaited draft bill intended to govern the Cayman legal profession as a means to achieve Mr Connolly’s goals.

“Mr Connolly should be pleased to see that the ethos of the Legal Practitioners Bill is also aligned with his Statement of Goals in that it will encapsulate guidelines for Cayman-based law firms in providing Caymanians access to the legal profession, the training and development of Caymanian attorneys and the opportunities for career progression for Caymanian lawyers,” Mr Robertson said.

In answer to this, Mr Connolly said, “Once I have an opportunity to see the draft LPB [Legal Practitioners Bill] which I understand has been delivered to some of my colleagues, I will be happy to see if it broadly reflects the statement of goals I have produced and endeavours to use best efforts to achieve what I’ve set out…”

But basically, Mr Connolly says the numbers have to prove the law firms’ commitment to Caymanian advancement in the profession.

“Along with the ethos of the draft LPB and guidelines for Cayman based law firms with respect to finding, developing and promoting Caymanian talent, there has to be accountability, that is measurable and demonstrable. The proof will be in the numbers,” he said.

The political representative said a framework has to be put in place putting requirements on the law firms.

“…it would be good to have the commitment to the country that each Caymanian lawyer has or will have an individual progression plan, filed and updated each year as part of the Business Staffing Plan for each firm and that a diversity plan be put in place for each member firm of the CILS so that cultural differences and conscious or unconscious bias to promoting Caymanians (the minorities in Cayman law firms in respect of number of attorneys) can be eradicated,” Mr Connolly said.

He noted, “The world is doing this, major counterpart law firms in the US, UK and Canada are doing this. Cayman accounting firms are doing this. Why should Cayman law firms be exempt?”

