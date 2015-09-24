‘No need to panic,’ says Bankers Association

Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association president Mark McIntyre says there is no “scarcity” of US on the local market as local banks have been stocking up on the in-demand currency.

In fact, Mr McIntyre, who is also Managing Director & Country Head, Cayman Islands & British Virgin Islands for CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited, says he, like Financial Services Minister Hon Wayne Panton, believes the US shortage situation is “temporary.”

“We will come up with a solution that works for everybody but it has to involve government, the banks, CIMA (Cayman Islands Monetary Authority) and MSPs (Money Services Providers,)” he said yesterday as the Bankers Association broke its silence on the issue.

Mr McIntyre, speaking exclusively to the Cayman Reporter yesterday, said that all of the stakeholders have to agree to the rules on the playing field and recognise the changes that were made going forward.

“We have been and remain in constant dialogue with the Ministry of Financial Services, CIMA and all stakeholders that we need to engage with to bring a satisfactory conclusion in this matter,” he said.

Mr McIntyre said that the major “influencer” of the current situation was the MSPs decision to only accept US dollars to transact money transfers and that has created the “heightened demand” for US cash.

However Mr McIntyre said contrary to some media reports US dollars are available at banks. He said CIBC/FCIB has also been impacted by the high demand and had to make adjustments, as other banks have done.

“Banks have adjusted and are shipping in money. It does not take long to get US dollars in here, within a day or two. So banks probably now, based on what happened in the last couple of days, are now carrying higher US dollars to now accommodate the new world order as it is today,” he said.

Mr Mc Intyre said, however, the situation has to be addressed somehow “so that we are not in a position where we continually have to make more frequent orders of cash which in the end costs the bank money and in the end costs clients more money.”

Minister Panton indicated on government radio that the Progressives-led administration is working on finding a solution to the problem.

The high demand for US cash has also driven the cost of the US dollar from CI84 cents to CI89 cents.

Mr McIntyre admitted that some banks have taken the position that they will only sell US currency to their account holders, which has placed a further burden on the local market. However he stressed that collaboration is needed.

“The decision that some banks not to sell to non-customers has put strain on other banks like myself because we are still in business with non-customers and the decisions that everyone is making is having an impact on this thing overall. We all need to communicate and engage and come up with a workable solution, which is why I support the minister’s comment that this temporary,” he added.

He also stressed that CIBC/FCIB is not limiting who its sells its US cash to nor is there a limit in the amount that can be purchased.

“CIBC has US cash for its customers and CIBC/FICB is also extending the courtesy to non-customers to purchase US at a fee. As for other banks, I do not have all the info. I understand that other banks are only providing US purchases for clients of their banks that is a differentiation of my bank and members of the association. So it is not a common approach to every situation,” he explained.

Mr McIntyre added that even though there is a Bankers’ Association “we are competing against each other.”

“My bank took the decision to sell to non-customers and other banks took other decisions and that is their remit and that is their choice. We collaborate on industry issues; we do not collude on pricing issues. We are competitors,” he contended.

Mr McIntyre said at this point he had no evidence of any hoarding of US cash on the local market, but he said his bank has been monitoring the purchasing patterns of clients and non-clients.

“Our banking industry or financial services industry is based on confidence and if people believe that there is a big problem here then people will begin hoarding, it is a self fulfilling prophecy. If we say there is a scarity everybody will come and buy US and we do not want that kind of panic and fear to enter the community and become a self fulfilling prophecy,” he said.

Filed by Reshma Ragoonath