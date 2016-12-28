Home / Lead Stories / Dirt bike rider charged with reckless driving

Illegal dirt bikes have increased in recent years on Grand Cayman, to the point where the illegal riders are a commonplace sight on local roads. However, the trend is an international one, which also affects several US cities, as can be seen in this photo from Baltimore, Maryland in the USA. Photo: unionfeatures.com
A man, age 27 of West Bay, has been charged with reckless driving, driving without insurance, expired registration, and driving without a certificate of roadworthiness.

The charges arise from his riding of a dirt bike on public roads.  The man’s case will proceed by court summons; a court date is not yet known.

Under the Cayman Islands Traffic Law (2011) reckless driving is punishable by a fine of up to three thousand dollars, or a prison term of up to two years, or both, as well as the automatic disqualification from driving for two years.

