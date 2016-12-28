Police road safety campaign yields more DUI arrests

Enforcement to continue unabated through holidays

Intensified police road safety operations in December yielded seventeen DUI arrests as of 22 December, and thirty-five tickets.

RCIPS officers continue to carry out road checks at numerous locations around the islands throughout the holidays with the intention of detecting drunk driving and preventing accidents.

“I am happy to report that awareness efforts appear to be having some impact,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit.

“Officers at road checks have observed more vehicles driven by designated drivers. Inebriated people may be in the car, but fewer of them are behind the wheel,” he said.

The National Drug Council will be operating the Purple Ribbon Bus this year to provide the public with further options for getting home safely on New Year’s Eve, an initiative which the RCIPS fully supports.

“Last year we had no serious accidents on New Year’s Eve” said Inspector Yearwood, “and I think this is a success we can attribute at least partially to the Purple Ribbon Bus. We’re glad to see it continue this year.”

Road checks have also detected other criminal activity and resulted in four drug-related arrests so far. On 15 December, a driver failed to stop for police at a road check on Shamrock Road; officers located the vehicle on Spinnaker Road where the driver was arrested for possession and consumption of ganja and driving under the influence.

During its safety campaign the RCIPS has also partnered with the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association to produce an anti-drunk driving public service announcement that is currently airing in the Regal Cinemas at Camana Bay, on Radio Cayman and Cayman Life TV, and on social media.