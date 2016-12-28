Police searching for man on island illegally

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in their search for Norval Maconia Barrett, age 34, from Jamaica.

It is believed that Mr. Barrett is on island illegally. Police advise that anyone who sees Mr. Barrett should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous.

The police should be notified immediately through either 9-1-1 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.