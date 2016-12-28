RCIPS notes uptick in Christmas burglaries

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) has noted an increase in residential burglaries across Grand Cayman during the week leading up to Christmas (Sunday 25 December.)

Many of the recent reports concern thefts of petty cash and portable electronics, and occurred at apartment complexes.

“We’re asking that residents be extra vigilant about securing their residences throughout the holidays,” said Peter Lansdown, Detective Superintendent.

He cautioned, “Lock your doors whenever you are going out, even if it is not far.”

Anyone who notes suspicious activity in their area, such as unfamiliar people loitering in the vicinity or unfamiliar vehicles parked for extended periods of time, should notify police at George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.