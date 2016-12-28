Teen shot at SMB nightclub

An 18-year-old man was shot in the early morning hours of Boxing Day outside of Fete Night Club on West Bay Road.

A press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said, “Shortly before 4:00a.m. of Monday 26th of December 2016 police responded to a report of shots being fired outside the Fete Night Club, West Bay Road.”

The police noted that the “18 year old male received injuries from what appeared to be a number of gunshots. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition. The suspects were said to have left the scene on a motorcycle.””

At around 4:16am on Monday morning, police also received a separate report of a male who stated that his motorbike was hit by gunshots.

“Both matters are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department,” said the RCIPS.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Fete Night Club shortly before and after 4am on Monday morning to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

This is far from the first occasion on which there has been gun violence at the location, which has seen several different businesses operating from the building that currently houses Fete.

In September 2009, 35-year-old Carlo Webster was murdered at the location, which was then known as Next Level nightclub. He was shot at close range in the middle of the crowded club during business hours. In 2012, Devon Jermaine Anglin was found guilty of the murder and life in prison.

Anglin was convicted following a judge-alone trial presided over by Chief Justice Hon Anthony Smellie. When handing down the guilty verdict, the judge called the murder a “tragic and terrifying killing” that occurred in a crowded and dimly-lit club. It was estimated that approximately 300 people were present at around 1.30am when the shooting took place. Only one witness came forward to police.

One of the bullets fired at Webster also hit Chris Edward Solomon, and Anglin was also found guilty of attempted murder in this instance. Two anonymous witnesses testified at the trial, which hinged on their identification of Anglin as the shooter.

One of the witnesses testified that Anglin shot Webster three times, the last time when he was on the ground.

Following the crime, some witnesses took photographs of Webster’s dead body and circulated them via social media.

Since the location has been home to Fete Nightclub, there have also been several violent altercations at the address.

In August of this year, four people were injured in a machete attack outside the club. The suspect was also injured and was arrested the day following the assault.

The Cayman Reporter was told at the time by a witness to the event that a male and female who stepped in to help were also assaulted with a machete with the other female also receiving deep lacerations to the head and the male receiving deep lacerations to the back and head.

Earlier in May of this year, a 9mm handgun was found in the nightclub’s parking lot and two men were charged. The two men, ages 24 and 25, from North Side and West Bay respectively were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Other locations along the Seven Mile Beach area have also been the scenes of sometimes fatal gun violence.

Justin Manderson, age 24, was murdered outside the Seven Mile Shops complex on Saturday 1 October, which was then home to the now-defunct Nectar night club. At around 1:48 am, 911 received a call that shots had been fired and that a male was lying on the sidewalk along West Bay road, near the exit of shopping centre.

Police and Emergency Units responded to the scene and found a male non-responsive. The Police administered extensive First Aid/CPR at the scene, however the victim succumbed to his injuries at the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:33 am.

It is speculated that the incident may have been related to a series of shootings and killings that took place in 2015. Manderson was arrested a few days after the murder of Victor Oliver Yates (22) of West Bay. Yates was killed in a shooting at the back of Super C’s Bar and Restaurant on Water Course Road in the first murder of 2015 in January. Manderson was remanded for a period of seven months and subsequently charged with murder and gun possession. However, in July of the same year he was acquitted due to lack of evidence and witnesses for the case.

His murder marked the first homicide since that of Jason Powery’s outside the Globe bar in George Town in July 2015.

Although there have been arrests in relation to Manderson’s murder, as yet there have been no charges laid.