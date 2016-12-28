Two shootings in 24 hours

A man is in critical condition following a shooting at Super C’s in West Bay on the night of Boxing Day, Monday 26 December. The shooting was the second gun attack on Grand Cayman in less than 24 hours.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the early morning hours of Boxing Day outside of Fete Night Club on West Bay Road. A press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said, “Shortly before 4:00a.m. of Monday 26th of December 2016 police responded to a report of shots being fired outside the Fete Night Club, West Bay Road.” The teenager was struck several times by gunfire.

In the West Bay incident, the Royal Cayman Islands Police (RCIPS) reported that at around 10:45 pm police and ambulance services responded to a report of a male having been shot near Super C’s in West Bay.

The victim, a 31 year old from West Bay was apparently standing outside the establishment when he was approached by a person dressed in dark clothing. Shots were fired and the victim was hit in his upper body. He was administered medical attention at the scene and transported to the George Town Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

He remains in critical but stable condition

The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Super C’s was the scene of the first murder of 2015, when 22-year-old Victor Oliver Yates was shot and killed at the location on January 3rd 2015. The West Bay resident was found by police outside Super C’s on Watercourse Road in the early morning and later died at the George Town hospital from his injuries. The police, who were called to the bar at around 3:45am following a report of a man being injured, said Yates was found on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. The shooting was determined to be gang-related. The man charged with Yates’ murder, Justin Manderson, was later discharged when crucial witnesses refused to testify at trail. Manderson was killed in October of this year just outside of Seven Mile Shops on West Bay Road. He was shot.

In this latest incident at the West Bay hot spot, police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Super Cs on Monday 26 December before and after 10:45pm to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.