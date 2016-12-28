Welcome home Miss Cayman

Miss Cayman Islands 2016 Monyque Roshel Brooks arrived to a hearty welcome on Tuesday, 20 December at Owen Roberts International Airport, following her enthusiastic representation of the Cayman Islands at the Miss World pageant. Over 100 global beauties took part in the competition on Sunday, 18 December at the MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA. Fellow Caribbean contestant from Puerto Rico, Stephanie Del Valle took the crown, while another regional beauty from the Dominican Republic bagged first runner-up. Ministry of Tourism staffer Ms Judy Powery lauded Ms Brooks for her showing at Miss World. Ms Powery commented, “She did the Cayman Islands proud and we are very happy to welcome her back.” Accompanying Miss Cayman Islands from Miami on a Cayman Airways flight were the Miss Cayman Committee Chairperson, Ms Derri Lee, and Chief of Protocol, Ms Melanie Syms. Photo by Bina Mani, GIS