34 Cubans land in Brac over Christmas

Dealing with a sudden influx of Cuban migrants required the full mobilisation of the Immigration Department’s Cayman Brac office over the Christmas weekend.

Twenty-nine men and five women were taken into Immigration Department custody.

The migrants arrived in Cayman Brac waters in two boatloads. While the 22 passengers on the first boat arrived on Saturday 24 December, they did not immediately disembark. The group initially planned to wait out bad weather but changed their minds within a few days.

By contrast all 12 passengers immediately chose to disembark from the second boat which reached the Brac on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The 34 Cuban migrants who landed in Cayman Brac over the Christmas weekend, were transferred to Grand Cayman on Thursday, December 29.

The Department of Immigration, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, also repatriated 19 migrants to Cuba on the same day.

There are currently 85 Cuban migrants in Grand Cayman awaiting repatriation. They are housed at the Immigration Detention Centre or an approved facility.

Some 70 migrants were in immigration custody on Grand Cayman prior to the latest group’s arrival.