Boxing Day shootings gang related

The two victims in two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Monday, 26 December near the Fete Night Club on West Bay Road and Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay, are both undergoing treatment and are in stable condition.

According to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, police investigating these incidents confirmed that they are suspected to be gang-related. High-visibility patrols are monitoring different areas around the Grand Cayman in response to these incidents.

Police are increasingly concerned about late-night incidents and public safety around liquor-licensed premises.

The RCIPS is appealing to anyone with information about either incident to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.