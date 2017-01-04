Caring leadership for challenging times

By Dr Frank McField

Every four years we say we want something better and then settle for something worse. My question is when will we stop electing individuals who use the power of the people to advance the ambitions of the few? Looking back over the last three and a half years of PPM rule what seems most missing is caring leadership.

Cayman has not had caring leadership from Premier Mr. Alden McLaughlin but not because Mr. McLaughlin lacks education and is unfamiliar with the people. Premier Mr. Alden McLaughlin lacks caring leadership ability because of his indifference to the advantages of the few and the disadvantages of the many. His indifference towards the stratification of our country along race and class lines is more dangerous than my anger at him for allowing colonialism to manifest its ugly face; because my anger can at times be creative, but his indifference is a dead-end.

I am particularly concerned that during Mr. Alden’s premiership, Cayman’s native sons and daughters have been squeezed out of existence when we were anticipating a fuller cultural and spiritual life by understanding and retaining some remnants of our traditional African Caymanian past. Alden’s PPM definition of Caymanian culture developed by and for ‘Eurocentric’ new arrivals, will colonize our spiritual lives. What is Caymanian and what is right is imprisoned in PPM definitions; so there should be no question as to why the country has done so well and the people so poorly under Mr. Alden McLaughlin’s premiership.

The PPM is the reason the formation of new positions and groupings have been so secretive and destructive. Their policies demonstrate that advantages create disadvantages and gross social and economic fairness will be the results if government does not perform its balancing acts. Knowing this the people can intervene by choosing caring leadership in 2017 or allow the dust to settle by itself where it must as the PPM has done in both of their administrations.

Alden’s leadership is not adequate and how could it be if he is not grounded in the social understanding that we can only improve our education and work environments if we first teach our children integrity. Without integrity, we are not going to improve our society and our votes will only further imprison us in colonial economics and the discriminatory choices of human worth which goes along with colonialism. If first taught integrity, our children will become self-guiding and self-sustaining, human beings.

The only way out of the destructive cycles of replacing the government we don’t like with the government we don’t trust is to adopt our Caymanian culture of caring. Caymanians must again cooperate with each other as we did “far at the back of beyond”. We must support each other and elect a vision for our country that does not rely on the short term, individualism that says I want it now and I want it for myself.

We must support men and women who understand the concept of divide and rule so as not to fall into the trap of thinking that those who raise their voices about economic unfairness and social injustices are the cause of our divisions. Our society needs a vision that appeals to the needs of elders and young people and recognizes the past and of course plans for the future; knowing that when we are doing the right things an angel sits on our shoulders.

If Premier Alden McLaughlin believes our children lives do not matter because we are descendants of “heathen Africans” and not the pirates of the Masonic Lodges of Scotland, I recommend to him the Book of Acts 7 Verse 51-53 where it says: “Obstinate” men and uncircumcised in hearts and ears, you are always resisting the Holy Spirit; as your forefathers did, so you do.” “Which one of the prophets did your forefathers not persecute? Yeah they killed those who made announcement in advance concerning the coming of the righteous One, whose betrayers and murderers, you have now become. You who received the Law as transmitted by angels but have not kept it.

Jehovah’s “angel” spoke to Phillip, saying: “Arise and go to the south to the road that runs down from Jerusalem to Gaza which is desert. With that he rose and went, and behold an Ethiopian eunuch, a man in power under Candace queen of the Ethiopians, and who was over all her treasure. He had come to Jerusalem to worship, but he was returning and was sitting in his chariot and reading aloud the prophet Isaiah. So the spirit said to Philip: “Approach and join yourself to this chariot.” Philip ran alongside and heard him reading aloud Isaiah the prophet, and he said: “Do you actually know what you are reading?” Thank you God for integrity because the African answered saying “Really, how could I ever do so, unless someone guided me?” And he entreated Philip to get on and sit down with him.

The passage of scripture that he was reading aloud was this: “As a sheep he was brought to the slaughter, and as a lamb that is voiceless before its shearer, so he does not open his mouth.” During his humiliation the judgment was taken away from him. Who will tell the details of his generation because his life is taken away from the earth?” “In answer the eunuch said to Philip: “I beg you, about whom does the prophet say this about himself or about some other man?” Philip opened his mouth and, starting with the same scripture, he declared to him the good news about Jesus.

Now as they were going over the road, they came to a certain body of water, and the eunuch said: “Look! A body of water; what prevents me from getting baptized?” Verse 37 is missing from the original scripture but verse 38 says that “With that he commanded the chariot to halt, and they went down into the water, both Philip and the eunuch; and he baptized him.

Lord Jesus they have cast out from among themselves the culture of Africa to make a place for the greed of Satan, labeling your children heathens while covering their gold, silver, labor and souls, for until this day they scorn the statement communicated in Acts 8 Verse 26 to Verse 38.

For forty years I have warned those losing because of the politicians they were choosing to map out a future for their children. Today I am saying we can all lose much more if we do not take sides because neutrality helps the enemies of integrity, never the victim of lies. Colonialism is spiritual and is not only wrong, it is positively blasphemous because it treats the children of God as if they are less than “His”.

I am reminded that every social problem is rooted in some misuse of a people’s understanding of who they are spiritually (culturally). Premier Mr. Alden McLaughlin needs to be reminded in May 2017 that we Caymanians are of infinite worth intrinsically because we are created in God’s image.