Miss Lassie’s home gets its Christmas makeover

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s held its annual restoration ritual of the Mind’s Eye compound, ‘Christmas of Yesteryears’.

Since 2009, traditional Christmas preparations of Miss Lassie’s house, known as Mind’s Eye, have been a cultural staple in the community. The late Miss Lassie was a celebrated Caymanian painter.

On 9 December the CNCF staff and a few volunteers cleaned the 139-year-old wattle and daub home, made minor repairs and beautified the yard. Activities included trimming the bush, cleaning the painted window shutters, dusting the ornaments and furniture, backing sand, sweeping sand with Rosemary bush brooms, painting the cisterns and planting a few periwinkle plants.

Historically, in order for traditional Caymanian families to prepare their homes for the return of seamen who may have been at sea for months or even years, these type of home preparations would be done shortly before Christmas. It was also an act of demonstrating pride in one’s home and community and ‘showing it off’ for Christmas.

Programmes Manager Patrice Beersingh said, “It is a wonderful experience to tend to the home in this way as a team. As you work together it begins to feel very much like a family with a sense of togetherness and team work.”

Traditional Caymanian music was played in the yard while cornmeal porridge was served in the early hours of the morning when the work day began.

In addition to the active work day, over 130 students from grades two, three and four of Cayman International School visited the heritage site to view the Christmas of Yesteryear preparations and to enjoy storytelling by Virginia “Auntie V” Foster while learning more about the traditions. CIS students also enjoyed tasting samples of the traditional Caymanian beverage, Swanky.

In the coming new year, the CNCF will repaint the walls of the house with a mixture made of white lime and ‘scrotchineal’ or cochineal—a type of cactus used to prevent yellowing–concoction which will then be used to paint the exterior of the traditional wattle and daub home.

Mind’s Eye was listed on the World Monument Watch List in 2012, and the CNCF spearheaded the movement to restore Miss Lassie’s House with the aim of preserving it as a national treasure. The home was opened to the public as a cultural heritage site. After a year-long restoration effort in which the traditional house was stabilized and the interior painted surfaces were conserved, the house opened again in December 2012.

A fourth generation Caymanian, Gladwyn “Lassie” Bush was born in 1914 and began painting at the age of 62, after what she describes as a visionary experience. Strong Christian themes run through her work, which she painted not only on canvas, but also on the walls, windows and furnishings of her home. Miss Lassie was awarded a national honour, Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 1997 and received the award during the Queen’s Birthday celebrations in Grand Cayman on June 15, 1998. She was also a recipient of the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s Heritage Award. Her work is in private collections in England, the United States, Jamaica, South Africa, Germany and the Cayman Islands, and in the collection of the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore, Maryland. Miss Lassie passed away on 24 November 2003 at the age of 89.