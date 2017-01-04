Police request public help in search for teen

On Tuesday 3 January, police appealed for public assistance in their search for a 15-year-old female juvenile.

Roseanna Redden has been missing since just after 9:00pm on Monday, 2 January. The girl was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital at that time when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises.

Roseanna is about 5’6” in height, and was wearing a purple T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, as well as a gold chain around her neck with the word “bling”. Her hair was pulled back.

Anyone with information about Roseanna’s whereabouts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.