West Bay Seniors celebrate Christmas

By Eziethamae Bodden

West Bay Community Council and West Bay MLAs Hon McKeeva Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks and Bernie Bush held the district’s Annual Senior Citizens Social on Saturday 17 December at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School Hall.

Prayers were offered by Pastor Gareth Haylock and there was a Scripture reading by Joseph Haylock. The meal was blessed by Bro. Araunnah Powery and Pastor John Jefferson Sr. offered special greetings. The UCCI Choir performed Christmas carols and Gospel choruses.

All present sang along to the Christmas carols and Rev. Brenda Wallick played the piano, encouraging a festive mood for Christmas.

Official greetings were offerd by Hon McKeeva Bush, Capt. Ebanks , Mr Bernie Bush and former West Bay MLA Rolston Anglin.

It is estimated that over 600 people were in attendance. The Hall was packed to capacity and two marquees outside were also filled.

Prizes were awarded to the Oldest Female, Mrs. Hulda Ebanks at 99 years old and Mrs. Watler at 96 was runner up.

The oldest Male was Mr. Orrie Ebanks at 93 years old and Mr. John Jefferson at 89 was runner up.

Prizes were awarded to the couples who were married the longest. The winner was Mr. & Mrs. Araunnah Powery with 63 years of marriage. Mrs. Edith Ebanks and Mrs. Francine Jackson were also recognized as they attended each year and both of their spouses passed away this year. All were married over 60 years.

Prizes were awarded to the persons having the most children. The winner was Mrs. Watler with 14 children, Mr.& Mrs. Araunnah Powery with 10 children and Mrs. Bulene Fellner with nine children.

Ms. Elecia Ebanks presented Cayman Thatch items to the wife of Pastor John Jefferson Sr.,the wife of Pastor Gareth Haylock and Hon McKeeva Bush.

The meal was catered by Hurley’s Supermarket and served by West Bay Community Council Members and Volunteers.

As each senior citizen was departing they received a bag of groceries and a turkey and were wished a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year by Council members and volunteers.