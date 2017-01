Police located missing teenager Roseanna Redden on Wednesday 4 January at a location in Bodden Town. She was returned to her caregivers.

The 15-year-old had been reported missing since just after 9:00PM on Monday, 2 January. The girl was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital at that time when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises.

The police requested public assistance in locating her on Tuesday 3 January.