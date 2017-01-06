Camana Bay sparkles in the New Year

Camana Bay on New Year’s Eve was full of fun and fireworks. The fireworks came in two stages: the first display which had “oohs” and “aarhs” aplenty from the merrymakers who had gathered around the Christmas tree by the little island started at 7 p.m. Then a selection of local DJs kept the beats – and the anticipation – going until the big display – at midnight of course. Photo: Christopher Tobutt
