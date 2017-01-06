Home / Business / CUC trio bow out after long service

CUC trio bow out after long service

CUC retirees, from left, Val Whittaker, Kenzel Dixon and Thomas Bennett
CUC recently celebrated 50 years of operations in Grand Cayman and bade goodbye to three long-serving employees who retired.

Kenzel Dixon, Thomas Bennett and Val Whittaker served CUC for 44, 42, and 27 years respectively and they were celebrated for their long service which started during the formative years of the company.

Each of the trio served in various positions during their career at CUC incluing lineman foreman,  plant operation supervisor and heavy duty mechanic. A retirement celebration was held in their honour and they were toasted by the CUC executive and management teams as well as colleagues with whom they had worked with over the years.

President and CEO Richard Hew, said: “CUC is well known for having many long serving Caymanian employees and we are proud to be able to celebrate with these three gentlemen who have worked with CUC for such a long time.

“They have shared their many years of experience and knowledge and we are grateful to them for their loyalty and dedication over the years. Even though these gentlemen have retired, they will forever be a part of the CUC family. We wish them good  health and a long retirement.”

