Fatal boat accident

A man was killed in a boating accident on 1 January in the North Sound.

At around 6:15 p.m. the 911 Communications Centre dispatched Police and ambulance services to a report at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club of a male having received serious injuries from a boating incident.

Two men were said to have been testing a vessel in the North Sound when a steering failure occurred, causing one of the men, 49, of West Bay, to be thrown overboard and struck by the boat. They were assisted by the crew of another vessel who brought both men to shore. The victim was transported to the George Town Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit. The RCIPS extends their condolences to the family of the victim.