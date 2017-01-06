Home / Lead Stories / Fatal boat accident

Fatal boat accident

Editor 2 days ago Leave a comment 0 Views

boat-accident-generic
A 49-year-old West Bay man was killed in a boating accident on New Year’s Day.

A man was killed in a boating accident on 1 January in the North Sound.

At around 6:15 p.m. the 911 Communications Centre dispatched Police and ambulance services to a report at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club of a male having received serious injuries from a boating incident.

Two men were said to have been testing a vessel in the North Sound when a steering failure occurred, causing one of the men, 49, of West Bay, to be thrown overboard and struck by the boat.  They were assisted by the crew of another vessel who brought both men to shore.  The victim was transported to the George Town Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit.  The RCIPS extends their condolences to the family of the victim.

Check Also

Cultural intern Leanna Lewis assists in cleaning the windows at Miss Lassie's House

Miss Lassie’s home gets its Christmas makeover

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s held its annual restoration ritual of the Mind’s Eye compound, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 The Cayman Reporter, All Rights Reserved