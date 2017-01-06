Gunmen foiled in NYE robbery attempt

Two gunmen attempted the robbery of a money transfer vehicle in George Town on Dec. 31.

Armed police responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Cayman National Bank, Elgin Avenue.

During a cash deposit stop at the location, two persons armed with what appeared to be handguns approached the vehicle. After their attempt was unsuccessful, the two made off on foot towards the rear of the CNB parking lot towards the Smith Road direction. Both were said to be wearing red jackets and their faces covered. Searches of the area was carried out, however they were not located.

No cash was stolen, no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.