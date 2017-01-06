Iconz launches 2017 Carnival collection

Iconz Cayman launched its Cayman Carnival 2017 costume collection at Abacus in Camana Bay last week.

When the colourful creations made their appearance on the runway, they were met with an energetic and enthusiastic audience response on Dec. 28.

The theme for this year’s collection is Paradise, and is split into two sections called Utopia and Shangri-La to play on the motif.

Eleven models strutted the runway to a live soca mix by Irie FM’s DJ Marz. The models showcased the glittering jewels of the costumes, which also feature extensive feather work in the iridescent Paradise colours of teal, lime green, magenta and peach.

Iconz Cayman is a carnival mas band developed by sisters Rachel Smyth, Paige Smyth and Kelly Brown. The costumes are designed by veteran carnival costume designer Devika Singh, who is originally from Trinidad & Tobago and is based in New York.

The band is presented this year by local telecommunications provider C3 Pure Fibre and is also sponsored by Hurley’s Media, parent company of Cayman 27, and Brown’s Esso – Red Bay and Industrial Park.

In addition to the spectacular female costumes, there will also be a male section which consists of board shorts and T-shirts in the colours relating to the female sections.

There will be limited costumes available due to the detail and intricacy of the costumes, from the beading to the feather work.

The organisers are currently working on online registration, but in the meantime revelers interested in signing up for a costume can contact caymaniconz@gmail.com.