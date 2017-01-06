Living in ‘post-truth’ times

By Thomas Johnson

Our English language changes all the time. Words fall out of fashion. New expressions appear in conversations and on the internet or in print. People invent words. The Oxford English Dictionary tries to keep pace with the new verbal landscape and announces a “Word of the Year”, a bit like Time magazine’s “Person of the Year”. Guess who this person was this year? No prizes if you answered the man who will be inaugurated as the next President of the United States. This is an outcome that becomes no less mad each time I think about it.

The word of this year is “post-truth”. This word is habitually paired with politics. This has become a feature of the world in which we live. It applies to an expression or a much-quoted ‘fact’ that is not, actually, a fact at all. But, it is considered useful. Look back at the European Brexit Referendum in the UK. An oft-quoted example is the claim made by the Vote Leave campaign that, “We send the EU £350 million a week. Let’s fund our NHS instead.” They had it emblazoned on the sides of a battle bus that toured the country spreading…. the lie. Well, actually, it was being economical with the truth. It ignored the fact that the EU sent back many millions in grants and subsidies every day. The actual truth, the real facts were made available to the public but were dismissed by the Vote Leave side as Project Fear.

On the other side of the Atlantic the presidential campaign had its own share of post-truth moments. Social media has become the battleground. On these sites anything, absolutely anything goes. There are no rules; you make them up as you go along. So, someone will claim that the Pope endorses Trump’s candidature and the posting goes viral. Complete falsehood, of course, but, as I noted earlier, effective even if it is not true. Ill-founded rumours about Hillary’s health were just as effective, so The Donald commented: “Something’s going on, but I hope she gets well.” Yes, something was going on, but it was nothing to do with his opponent’s health but it was another example of post-truth getting further airplay.

We have lived through a year that everyone finds difficult to sum up. It has certainly been 12 months of surprise after surprise. However, some folk must be happy the way things turned out; like the 52% who turned out to vote leave in the EU referendum. Republicans should be happy; they have taken back control, of two Houses of cCongress and the White House. But what of truth and how have the facts fared? Truly, it has been a sad year for both.

I will leave the last words to someone from the pages of history…. he knew the value of Post-truth politics sixty years before the word was invented Full marks if you can tell who said them: –

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie…. the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propagandist, wrote these chilling words.