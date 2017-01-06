News in brief

Suspect gunman arrested

A man, age 23 of George Town, was arrested on Dec. 29 on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting that occurred outside the Fete Night Club in the early hours of Dec. 26. He is in police custody. The shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, is in stable condition after undergoing treatment.

Patient airlifted from Brac

The RCIPS helicopter assisted on Dec. 29 with a medical transfer from Cayman Brac’s Faith Hospital to Grand Cayman. The 58-year-old female patient was in need of urgent medical attention from specialists at George Town Hospital. The helicopter crew used the police helipad at the Faith Hospital, enabling them to complete the transfer from one hospital to another within an hour after the Cayman Islands Emergency Medical Services Unit met the helicopter at Owen Roberts International Airport to complete the transfer. The patient received the needed medical care and is currently in stable condition.

Drugs duo charged

A man and woman arrested on possession of drugs in a police operation on Dec. 27 were charged on Dec. 29 and appeared in court. The man, 35, of West Bay, and woman, 30, of George Town, were both charged with possession with Intent to cocaine and marijuana, possession of cocaine and marijuana and money laundering. The man was also chared with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The woman was bailed with stringent conditions and the man was remanded to custody. Both are scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 5.

Cubans moved

The 34 Cuban migrants who landed in Cayman Brac over the holiday weekend, were transferred to Grand Cayman on Dec. 29. The Department of Immigration, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, also repatriated 19 migrants to Cuba on the same day. To date there are 85 Cuban migrants in Grand Cayman awaiting repatriation. They are housed at the Immigration Detention Centre or an approved facility.