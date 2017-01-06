Sweeping it under the rug

Those in our community and leadership who express surprise at the upsurge in violent crime in the Cayman Islands in the past decade are a part of the problem, which has been as plain as the noses on their faces for some time to those of us who choose not to live in denial.

The increase in shootings, gun crimes, armed robberies and murders in the Cayman Islands in the post-Hurricane Ivan period did not come out of the clear blue sky. The causes of this crime surge have been brewing in our Islands’ underbelly for the last three decades.

While all stayed relatively quiet, it remained convenient to sweep the issues in Cayman’s ghetto underclass under the rug. If we didn’t see it or talk about it, perhaps it did not exist. Perhaps many thought the problems would remain localised to poor neighbourhoods, where drug abuse and alcoholism became commonplace and combined with family dysfunction to create toxic environments for the breeding of gangs and criminals.

However, given Cayman’s small size and surface affluence, it was a pipe dream to think that crime would not affect our entire community. With the pocket ghettos of George Town and West Bay practically a literal stone’s throw from the glittering wealth in the Seven Mile Beach area, it should have been easy to see what would happen.

While crime and violence initially affected only those who lived in close proximity to one another, robberies, armed robberies, and burglaries increasingly affected the wider community and Cayman’s more affluent areas and residents. It is only then that the alarm was sounded, but still – nothing has really been done to address the root causes of crime and gang activity in our Islands.

Instead, we increase mandatory minimum sentences and throw more and more money at the police, all the while local security companies are booming off of the demand for security guards and alarm systems.

So where did it all come from, you may ask?

The Cayman Islands were far from immune from what has become known as the “crack epidemic” in the United States from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. During that time, there was a surge of crack cocaine use in major cities across the United States, which resulted in increasing crime and violence in American inner city neighborhoods, as well as a backlash in the form of tough on crime policies. Sound familiar?

During the same time, the Caribbean was a major transshipment route for cocaine to the United States, which is widely regarded as the largest overall consumer market of narcotics in the world. Cayman, with its geographical position close to the international hub of Miami, increasingly became a part of the distribution route for cocaine from South America to the USA and Canada.

In tandem with the appearance of crack cocaine in the USA, drug traffickers using Cayman as a transshipment point began to pay their local cohorts not in cash, but in product. And voila! The appearance of crack cocaine in Cayman. And since the local contact points wanted to make money from their role in the distribution, they introduced the product into the local population – starting in their own neighbourhoods.

Undoubtedly, the local “drug kingpins” realised that it was also easier to keep their “foot soldiers” – or low level petty local dealers, compliant by feeding them quantities of the drug. It also worked with girlfriends too. Many of these local dealers were also pimps.

Looking back, those Caymanians in the high school graduating classes of the late 1980s and early 1990s can look through their high school yearbooks and circle the pictures or names of those who fell prey to this local pocket of the epidemic.

Sadly, it was also around this time that the young “gang bangers” and “thugs” of present day Cayman were born. Some were born to drug-addicted mothers, who either neglected or abused them – or both. Local social services became familiar with cases of children, babies, being left on their own with no supervision and worse. Most had no father figures in their lives, with families broken down by drug abuse and alcoholism. They were not raised, but dragged up – as some of the older Caymanians would say.

Some of them became targets for pedophiles and abusers. Others were easy pickings for older criminals who formed the nucleus of the local “gang” system. If you grow up with no one to love you, you will be looking for love in all the wrong places.

Some of the children were themselves born addicted to drugs, and then due to their mothers’ addictions, grew up with attachment disorder or other mental problems caused by abuse and neglect. “Attachment disorder” is a term used to describe disorders of mood, behaviour, and social relationships arising from a failure to form normal attachments to primary care giving figures in early childhood. (Source: Wikipedia.)

Due to a corresponding breakdown in Caymanian society of the traditional extended family unit, there were often no strong matriarchal or patriarchal figures within the family structure to “save” these children. Instead, they grew up in a chaotic and sometimes dangerous environment. Some of these neglected and abused children, who are now in their late teens and early to mid-twenties, have become the criminals of today. And they are angrier and bolder than their historical counterparts (who are often their fathers, uncles, cousins) and with more fire power – as within the same time frame, the flow of illegal guns into our Islands also increased.

If all of this sounds like a description of the problems of inner city America, it is because many of the same influences were at play. Unfortunately, the Cayman reaction was similar to that in the USA – to “crackdown” on crime while ignoring or failing to address the societal forces at play.

Our government leaders have long known what the causes of criminal behaviour in Cayman are. The famous report by criminologist Yolande C Forde that outlined pre-disposing factors to criminality in the Cayman Islands was both comprehensive and expensive. And to our knowledge, has never been acted on in a coherent and strategic way.

Instead, we had successive police commissioners and governments deny that Cayman had gangs, and seek to downplay violent crime. We mustn’t scare off the tourists and rich investors, after all. Infamously, previous Commissioner of Police David Baines publicly said that there were only a handful of violent “shooters” in these Islands. Since that time, crime has only increased and murders and shootings have gone from being practically unheard of to being almost commonplace.

It is time to stop sweeping it all under the rug. It is time to address the root causes of criminality in our people. We must deal with drug abuse, child abuse, child neglect, and poverty in a holistic way. We cannot just keep throwing our young men and boys in Northward and expecting things to change. They won’t. The conditions that bred them are still there.

With the General Elections coming up on May 24th, we look forward to hearing candidates’ strategies on combatting crime – not from the enforcement end, but from a standpoint of prevention and rehabilitation.