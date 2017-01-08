Around the region

Cuba bans Castro images

Cuba’s National Assembly has approved a law that bans commemorative statues of Fidel Castro and naming public places after him, in accordance with the wishes of the revolutionary leader, who died in November.

Castro always said he did not want a cult of personality, although critics point out that the cult was everywhere. His words are posted on billboards nationwide and his name is invoked at every public event.

“His fighting spirit will remain in the conscience of all Cuban revolutionaries, today, tomorrow and always,” President Raul Castro, Fidel’s younger brother, said.

The new law does not ban artists from using Fidel Castro’s figure in music, literature, dance, cinema or other visual arts, official media specified. Photos of him hanging in offices, places of study or public institutions also may be kept.

Ever since his death, a large photo of a young Castro dressed in military fatigues, with a rifle and pack slung over his back, has hung from a building in Havana’s Revolution Square.

JA drug cops success

Jamaican police have reported widespread successes of the Narcotics Division over the last year.

According to the police, operations by the division headed by Senior Superintendent of Police McArthur Sutherland, led to the seizure of approximately 1,027 kilograms of cocaine valued at US$9.75 million; 28,173 kilograms of marijuana and 3.7 kilograms of hashish.

Along with the illicit drugs, the team also seized 19 illegal firearms and 1,449 rounds of ammunition.

The team also detained 271 males and 73 females who were arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Firearms Act. .

The police reminded the public that although the 2015 amendment to the DDA makes provisions for the smoking and use of ganja for religious purposes, it is still an offence to have two ounces or more of ganja in their possession.

New St. Lucia resort

Groundbreaking for the new resort, which will be nestled on 19 acres of land next to the existing Sandals Grande St Lucian Resort, is set for spring 2017.

Sandals LaSource St Lucia will boast an exotic infinity-edge sky pool bar offering picturesque views of the island’s beautiful north coast, 350 rooms and suites inclusive of the exotic SkyPool Butler Suites and all-butler signature swim-up Rondoval Suites, a first in the chain. The new resort will also feature an entertainment package to include a main stage with a 20’ high LED screen and a mobile DJ party scene.

Dominica helps fire victims

The Dominica Government has promised to support the victims of a fire at Silver Lake, on the outskirts of the capital Roseau that destroyed several homes, leaving at least 60 people homeless.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said last week that the Government will step in to assist and there will be no need for radiothons and other fundraising activities. He is also promising that school children will return to their classrooms shortly with the necessary supplies.

Barbados attracts celebs

Barbados was once again a magnet for celebrities over the festive season. For the past fortnight, compact cameras, selfie sticks and hand-held video cameras have become the norm at beaches and shopping malls, as the rich and famous flocked to Barbados. The list of high-profile tourists included singer Justin Bieber, award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg, and model Jourdan Dunne.