Driver flips car

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Esterley Tibbetts Highway just south of Governor’s way just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 3. A cream-coloured Toyota Mark II had flipped over at the median into a CUC pole, which broke and fell into the centre median. The Toyota was partially blocking the southbound lane. No one was in the vehicle when police arrived, and the driver was not present nearby.

CUC personnel attended to repair the broken light pole, and the vehicle was cleared from the road. Police conducted enquiries and arrested a 24-year-old West Bay man for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while not qualified, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with expired registration and using a vehicle without a certificate. He was taken into police custody and is currently on police bail.

The owner of the vehicle, aged 35, of Bodden Town, was warned for prosecution for permitting to drive without being qualified, permitting to drive without insurance, permitting to drive without a certificate of roadworthiness, permitting to drive with expired registration and failing to notify authorities of alteration of particulars.