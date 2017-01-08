Ringing in a New Year

So, 2017 is here and ready or not so are we right along with it. For some it may have felt like that scoundrel of a year 2016 was out to get us. However, with the right mindset, we can make 2017 so much better. The possibilities are endless with new changes in the air and the wonderful opportunities that you can create for yourself.
Many of us make resolutions but often give up on them or forget about them. Here are a few doable ones that are associated with less failure and a whole less guilt if we do slip-up.
- Get up, dress up and show up:In order to get what is yours you have to get up every day with a positive “can do” attitude, dress in your best and show up at those doors that you need opened.
- Be the best version of yourself:Challenge yourself to be in competition with no one but yourself. Your journey is not about anyone and their journey is not about you. Strive to be better than you were yesterday.
- Find your own happy: Your happy may look different than someone else’s and vice versa but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that you find yours and hold on to it, while causing no harm to anyone else.
- Be kind:It’s such an obvious thing to even say but so many people thrive on being unkind and this is so unfortunate. Karma eventually catches up with us all. Create the one that will ultimately find you one day.
- 5. Smell the roses: Don’t walk through life looking for the negative. Smell the roses, see the glass half full, be an optimistic, dream of the perfect world and always look for the best in everything.
- Make a plan and stick with it: If you want to achieve something then write it down and make a plan. Envisioning helps things to be real. If you get off track, just regroup and get back on the road that you need to be on to reach your goal.
- Get out of debt: The worse thing is to feel that you are so much in debt that you cannot even live your life, so find a way to start paying off those small bills such as credit cards and personal loans, to ease up your brain space. Learning to live within your means will help you to live a fuller life.
- Give of yourself: Finding someone who needs your help is a very rewarding thing to do so start to seek out opportunities to give more this year. Join an organisation that gives back or volunteer at charity events.
- Spend more time with family:They say blood is thicker than water and chances are your family are better friends than people you have in your life anyway. Appreciate your parents and siblings as well as your favourite cousin that was your childhood friend.
- Rid yourself of negative people: It’s a new year and it might just be time to shed those so-called friends. Start your year off right with good vibes and good energy. Do not surround yourself with people who do not care about you or your best interest. Time is too precious to waste on people that do not care about your wellbeing or your personal growth.
- Forgive people: Forgive those that have wronged you and apologise for what you did wrong, and then move on with a clean slate. Don’t walk around with the baggage of old wounds from an old year and expect to get new results in a new year.
- Spend less time on social media: All of the hours that we waste on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or online games and similar things gives us the impression of full lives, but it’s just an illusion. Look around and see who is in the room with you.