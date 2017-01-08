Ringing in a New Year

So, 2017 is here and ready or not so are we right along with it. For some it may have felt like that scoundrel of a year 2016 was out to get us. However, with the right mindset, we can make 2017 so much better. The possibilities are endless with new changes in the air and the wonderful opportunities that you can create for yourself.

Many of us make resolutions but often give up on them or forget about them. Here are a few doable ones that are associated with less failure and a whole less guilt if we do slip-up.