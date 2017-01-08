The word on the street

What changes would you like to see in 2017?

Photos by Joanna Lewis

With the New Year now ushered in, The Cayman Reporter, took to the streets to find out what changes the general public would like to see in Cayman 2017. From concerns over the new pension law, to immigration, animal rights, and job opportunities, people’s views on what they would like to change this year were many and varied.

Jose Naves

“There are two things I would like to see change in Cayman in 2017. Firstly, stop rollover for expats, and secondly, change the pension law. I don’t want to have to wait until I’m 65 to access my pension.”

Jose Hadalgo

“I would like to see more incentives for expats to invest in Cayman. Expats help move the economy. A lot of expats don’t invest in Cayman because long-term there is nothing here for them. You are at the mercy of work permits and employers. I’m lucky, I have a good employer. But many expats don’t.”

Rayburn Ebanks

“I’d love to see more job opportunities for Caymanians. There are too many out of work and struggling to get by.”

Kevin Hill

“I’d like to see the whole community in harmony, expats and Caymanians, in 2017.”

Juliette Ebanks

“With the recent highlighting of some really heinous animal abuse cases, my wish for 2017 is that animal welfare laws and regulations are more strictly implemented. Something also needs to be done about all the illegal breeding of dogs to help control the ever growing stray dog population and assist those trying to rescue and re-home all the unwanted dogs, it is heartbreaking and tireless work for those involved. Anyone breeding dogs should have to be licensed to do so and pay the necessary fees.”

Amy Cousins

“I’d like to see better protection for animals in Cayman.”

Angie Wiggins

“I’d like them to reconsider the pensions law. It concerns me that if I were to leave Cayman I am no longer able to access my money as a lump sum.”

Jax McCarty

“There needs to be better enforcement of the traffic law, as well as better education on correct road usage. The lack of people using their indicators for me is a major issue, especially at roundabouts. It would make traffic flow, and our roads much safer, if you know which way people intend to turn. Law enforcement officers also need to set an example.”

Bruno Schermuly

“I’d like see an SPCA – a society for the prevention of cruelty to animals – set up in Cayman. The government needs to implement it, it needs to come from the top. I’d like to see people being held accountable for their actions.

Emma Jones

“I’d like to see the police randomly breathalize drivers on a regular basis to help cut down on drink driving. I’d also like to see improvements to Cayman’s public transport system so people don’t drink and drive.”