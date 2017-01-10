Voter registration deadline looming

For those who have procrastinated about getting registered to vote in the coming May General Elections, the Elections Office has issued a reminder that the cut-off for registration is midnight, Monday, 16 January 2017.

This means from 12.01 am Tuesday, unregistered eligible electors will no longer be able to get on the voters’ register and will not be able to vote in the General Elections, even if they want to.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell reminds everyone who is not registered that registering to vote is a prime democratic right which eligible voters can exercise in the coming General Elections.

“I urge all who have put off registration to take advantage of the next few days and come in to the office to register. We want to ensure that no one qualified to vote misses the registration deadline and loses the opportunity of voting in the May election,” he said.

“Remember, if you are not registered by the 16th, you cannot vote on May 24th,” he emphasised.

“We are also opening our office on Saturday (14 January 2107) from 9 am to 4 pm to provide additional opportunities for registration,” Mr. Howell added.

The Elections Office is located on the second floor of Smith Road Centre, 150, Smith Road in George Town.