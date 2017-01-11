Brac airport only partially open

The fire truck which overturned on the Cayman Brac runway during a routine speed test last Thursday, Jan. 5 resulted in the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport being closed and two firefighters being hospitalised.

It reopened a few hours later though the jet services had not resumed by Monday. One of the officers injured in the accident remains in hospital in stable condition, while the other officer has been treated and released.

Both officers were transported by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s helicopter to Grand Cayman to the Health Service Authority Thursday afternoon, according Government Information Services.

The fire truck involved in the crash was removed from the airport runway after the accident analyst completed his on-site assessment, enabling normal airport operations to resume for all smaller CAL aircrafts Thursday evening.

Senior management with the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Cayman Islands Airports Authority and other stakeholders are considering a strategy to enable a resumption of jet services as soon as possible.

It is a requirement that a fire truck be on standby when the jets land. The other CIFS truck on Cayman Brac belongs to the domestic branch of the fire service and must remain on call for service around the island.

The GIS release stated that full investigations are being conducted by the RCIPS as well as an independent accident analyst. In addition, the CIFS is arranging for the manufacturer of the Osh Kosh T-3000 truck to send one of their experts to assess the vehicle, which was purchased directly from them in 2006.

The authorities stated that mandatory speed testing of the fire trucks that support airport operations is conducted monthly by the fire service in accordance with regulatory requirements that must be complied with by all rescue and firefighting service providers.