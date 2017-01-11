Home / Lead Stories / Cayman in bank de-risk meeting in DC

Cayman in bank de-risk meeting in DC

Editor 2 mins ago Leave a comment 0 Views

Minister for Financial Services Hon Wayne Panton
Minister for Financial Services Hon Wayne Panton

Ministry of Financial Services and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) officials recently held a second round of meetings in Washington DC with key US Congressional staff, regulators and stakeholders about bank de-risking from the Caribbean perspective. The Cayman officials then contributed to Financial Stability Board discussions on an action plan to address the issue.

“It’s important to continue these talks because de-risking is still creating unintended, detrimental effects globally,” Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton said in a release from his ministry. “We had our own taste of it when it disrupted our money services business in 2015, and the people of Cayman certainly remember their relief when the issue was resolved.”

Check Also

The Cayman Islands is currently experiencing its driest year on record, with an 18-inch deficit in rainfall through the end of October.

Driest year on record

The Cayman Islands experienced its driest year since records began in 2016. Rainfall data collected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 The Cayman Reporter, All Rights Reserved