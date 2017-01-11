Island Rumble drew the crowds

There has never been such a well-attended boxing show in the Cayman Islands. Manny Pacquiao drew the crowds from all districts and some even came from overseas, such is his pulling power. The Filipino multi-world champion impressed with his humility and soft-spoken charm and will be welcomed with the same adoration if he ever returns. The Cayman Reporter photographer Christopher Tobutt was there to capture the historic event.
