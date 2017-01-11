Home / Lead Stories / Island Rumble drew the crowds

Island Rumble drew the crowds

Editor 2 mins ago Leave a comment 0 Views

There has never been such a well-attended boxing show in the Cayman Islands. Manny Pacquiao drew the crowds from all districts and some even came from overseas, such is his pulling power. The Filipino multi-world champion impressed with his humility and soft-spoken charm and will be welcomed with the same adoration if he ever returns. The Cayman Reporter photographer Christopher Tobutt was there to capture the historic event.

Leyla Jackson, Melissa Lim, and Michael Diamond
Leyla Jackson, Melissa Lim, and Michael Diamondtographer Christopher Tobutt was there to capture the historic event.
Heather Bodden and Dulce Bush
Heather Bodden and Dulce Bush
Singers Andrea Rivera and Rico Orlando
Singers Andrea Rivera and Rico Orlando
Robert Baraud and Betty Baraud
Robert Baraud and Betty Baraud
Osbourne Bodden, Manny Pacquiao and Alden McLaughlin
Osbourne Bodden, Manny Pacquiao and Alden McLaughlin
Lee Murray, left, and Simon Hurst
Lee Murray, left, and Simon Hurst
Hopkin Ebanks (blue) and Canova Someri
Hopkin Ebanks (blue) and Canova Someri
James Birchford, left, and Logan Chinoy
James Birchford, left, and Logan Chinoy
Troy O'Neil and Manny Pacquiao
Troy O’Neil and Manny Pacquiao

Check Also

The Cayman Islands is currently experiencing its driest year on record, with an 18-inch deficit in rainfall through the end of October.

Driest year on record

The Cayman Islands experienced its driest year since records began in 2016. Rainfall data collected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 The Cayman Reporter, All Rights Reserved