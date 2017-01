A car crashed on Shamrock Road on Sunday morning soon after 7 a.m.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the junction of Bodden Town Road and Manse Road. The driver of a green Toyota Dakota had lost control of the vehicle and collided into a wall and a CUC pole. The driver received light injuries and did not attend the hospital. CUC representatives disconnected electrical wires and removed the pole by 8:30 a.m.