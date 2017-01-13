Home / Lead Stories / Cayman Reporter on the road

Lelieth Welcome-Campbell loves her copy
The Cayman Reporter may be the best read on Island but too few were getting their weekly treats. Too many of our avid readers were missing out on Wednesdays and Fridays when the free paper comes out. So we decided to let you have it directly into your vehicles.

Just wind down your window for your treat
Every morning a new edition flies off the presses we have roadside distributors at Crewe Road, beside the cricket pitch, Galleria Plaza on West Bay Road and beside our offices at the 4-way stop on Smith Road. So now there is absolutely no reason to miss out on Cayman’s best read. And if you don’t manage to get one of our papers roadside, check out retailers and gas stations around the island for the best news, features and sport.

