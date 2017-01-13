East End boat rescue

Three men in a 14ft boat were rescued by a private boat between one and two miles offshore near East End on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The rescue was made by at around 1:45 a.m. after emergency services were called by the men.

The engine of the boat, South Sea, had stalled and because of the strong wind, the men could not paddle ashore. There were no life jackets on board either.

While onshore, patrol officers could see the boaters signalling with blinking lights, and spoke with a passing local resident, who offered to assist. The man returned with another local man who launched a private boat to rescue the men. While this was under way the Marine Unit arrived, having trailered the rescue boat Typhoon to the location, however, a launch was not required.

Around 3:45 a.m. the three men were brought onshore in good health.

“This is a troubling incident, which could have ended tragically, had it not been for the brave response of local fishermen,” said Inspector Leo Anglin, Commander of the Joint Marine Unit. “Launching a boat in rough weather, in the dark, and with no life jackets, is tantamount to taking your life in your hands.

“We cannot stress enough the threats that exist out on the water, especially at this time of year. With the modern technology we have at our fingertips today, weather forecasts are readily available to everyone. Let’s use these devices for a good purpose, and check weather forecasts before venturing out to sea.”