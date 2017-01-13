Miss Cayman at Miss Universe contest

An extremely excited Miss Cayman, Monyque Brooks, set off for the Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines on Monday. She flew to Manila to prepare for the beauty contest with high hopes of success on Jan. 29. There are 87 entrants and the whole of Cayman is hoping that Monyque receives the crown from reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach. “Going to Miss World gave me a lot of insight into what an international pageant entails,” Monyque said. “I feel I made my mark and gained a lot of exposure there. So I’m just hoping I’ll grow from that and make sure I continue to be Caymankind. This is the last competition before I give up my crown in March. I cannot thank all my supporters enough for their support. Of course, it takes a village to be Miss Cayman because there’s so much work and effort you have to put in to ensure you do the job well and I can’t say enough how appreciative I am and I thank them so much.”