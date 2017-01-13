Premier in hospital

Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin was admitted to the George Town Hospital with severe stomach pains on Monday, Jan. 9 and had surgery to remove a kidney stone.

The Premier felt unwell earlier in the day and was admitted to hospital where the diagnosis was made. Following routine surgery Mr. McLaughlin was in recovery and resting comfortably and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“The doctors kept me in hospital overnight to make sure everything is as it should be,” said the Premier. “They have also ordered a couple days of rest following which I hope to be back in office by the end of the week.”

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell was appointed to act during the interim period while the Premier recovered.

“My colleagues in Cabinet join me in wishing the Premier a full and speedy recovery and we look forward to his return,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.