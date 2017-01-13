Regional news round-up

Tourists in bus crash sue cruise company

Royal Caribbean Cruises is being sued by eight American tourists who went on one of the cruises and when they went on a bus ride in Jamaica were involved in a crash allegedly caused by their driver’s reckless driving. The tourist accuse Royal Caribbean of not looking after their welfare by putting them in a potential death trap. The passengers got off the Independence of the Seas a year ago when they pulled into port and booked a day excursion to Dunn’s River Falls which required them to take a bus. They say the driver was speeding, changing lanes and generally driving like a maniac. They repeatedly asked him to slow down, but were told he was driving “the way everyone typically drove in Jamaica.” The bus crashed into a bus, flipped multiple times and caused severe and permanent injuries. They say Royal Caribbean stuck them with an incompetent driver and failed to provide a safe excursion.

Garvey film started

A film of the late Jamaican hero Marcus Garvey is being made. With a final budget of around $500,000, director Roy Anderson has teamed up with Dr Julius Garvey, Marcus’s son, to create the documentary Garvey: A Son’s Story. Marcus Garvey, Jr., died in 1940, aged 52. He was a political leader, publisher, journalist, entrepreneur, and orator who was a proponent of the Pan-Africanism movement. He also founded the Black Star Line, a shipping and passenger line which promoted the return of the African diaspora to their ancestral lands. The film is currently under production and filming on location in Jamaica.

Vogue lauds Trinidad

Vogue Magazine has named Trinidad & Tobago one of the 10 best travel destinations of 2017. The U.S.-based international fashion and lifestyle magazine lauds the destination’s “mix of wild nature and distinct culture,” calling it a “refreshing alternative to the typical Caribbean beach vacation.”

St. Vincent into coffee

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to see significant progress in the development of a modern coffee industry next year, according to Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar. Mr. Caesar said a coffee nursery has already been established at St. Vincent’s Orange Hill Agricultural Station, and that professionals from South America are currently in the country and doing some preliminary feasibility work on coffee production. The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture is also providing support to the initiative to develop St. Vincent’s coffee industry.