Rough sea will calm

The rough seas that have disrupted the cruise ship industry this week in Grand Cayman will have subsided by the weekend, weather analysts have said.

Cruise ship passengers expecting to enjoy spending time on the Island were unable to get off because the small boats that bring them onto shore had to abandon plans of doing so.

A boat carrying three men had to be rescued on Sunday because the strong waves meant when their engine stalled they could not paddle back to shore in East End. Thankfully, a private boat came to their aid although emergency services were on their way.

The Meteorological Service reported that sea conditions are producing swells of 6-8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 metres).

According to the director of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, John Tibbetts, the rough seas have been caused by a frontal trough in the region, which has mainly affected cruise ships’ ability to dock on the western coast of Grand Cayman.

However, Mr. Tibbetts said while the seas are rough on the western end, some cruise ships have the option of using the southern end where the sea is calmer.

He said that a few ships have made use of the south coast, while others simply chose to bypass a visit.

Mr. Tibbetts also noted that based on the seven-day forecast available on the government’s website, while weather conditions will remain the same for now, conditions are expected to improve closer to the weekend.