White elephant in the room

A “white elephant” is a possession that is useless or troublesome, especially one that is expensive to maintain or difficult to dispose of.

In Cayman’s case, one of our white elephants is the Cayman Turtle Farm. While it is not useless, it is certainly troublesome, while also expensive to maintain and has proven to be difficult to dispose of.

The Farm has now been rebranded as the Cayman Turtle Centre, in a public relations effort to change negative public perception of the facility and to divert focus from its role as a working farm which provides turtle meat to fulfill local demand.

While the Cayman Turtle Centre is certainly a tourist draw, with over 300,000 visitors annually, it has had its share of bad press in the past few years and is still not attracting enough visitors to become profitable.

Most of Its recent public relations debacles are notably due to the efforts of World Animal Protection, which has stated its commitment to end turtle farming at the facility, and which since 2012 has steadfastly highlighted what it considers to be the animal welfare failures of the facility.

Most recently, in December 2016 the worldwide charity called for the Turtle Centre to end its wild release of captive-bred turtles citing disease risk for wild turtles. Indeed, the centre has been plagued by the effects of disease on its farm-reared turtles and did suspend its release programme from 2012 to 2016 due to health concerns.

In 2012, some 299 turtles died due to water loss in their tanks and resulting health exhaustion. In 2015, WAP alleged a cover-up of the death of 1,268 turtles in a 2014 disease outbreak at the Farm. The WAP noted that the turtles were infected with Clostridium, which is a bacterium that can also cause serious human health problems.

The WAP first began its media battle with the Cayman Turtle Farm in 2012, following an undercover investigation there which raised the group’s concerns regarding turtle treatment and welfare. The group subsequently mounted an on-line and international media blitz urging tourists to boycott the farm and asking Cayman Islands government officials to shut down the facility’s farming operations.

In addition to these troubles, there is the local focus at government budget approval time on the stratospheric costs of running the facility – which the WAP has also capitalised on during its campaign. In June 2016, the animal welfare group revealed that the Cayman Islands Government had spent $100 million on the Cayman Turtle Centre in subsidies.

WAP noted that: “The CIG’s announcement of a further subsidy of $12.7 million for the Cayman Turtle Farm over the 18-month period between Jul. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2017 brings the total provided over the last decade to $100 million.”

However, the management of the facility has steadfastly maintained that the lack of a government subsidy at the facility would result in the loss of Cayman’s wild sea turtle population due to poaching.

Minister for Tourism Moses Kirkconnell has also defended the facility. In June 2016, in response to criticism of the government allocation of $12.7 million in the last 18-month budget passed by the current Progressives administration, he said the year-on-year subsidy amount had been decreasing.

He said the CTF “greatly contributes to the conservation of sea turtles in the wild around the Cayman Islands, as well as to sustaining local culinary traditions” as many have consumed its meat, a practice which has been a part of Caymanian history and culture for generations.

A study run by the University of Exeter with the involvement of the Cayman Islands Department of Environment and funded by a U.K. Darwin Grant was published in 2015 and found that the majority of Cayman Islands residents do not eat turtle, but that of those who do, a significant percentage would eat poached turtle if farmed turtle meat was not available.

Mr. Kirkconnell also congratulated the company’s commitment to the employment and development of Caymanians mentioning that within its workforce of over 90 people, over 95 percent are Caymanians.

However, there have also been questions regarding the employment practices at the government-owned facility, with a video surfacing on Facebook in 2015 showing its managing director berating an employee, who had serious concerns regarding staff treatment. Although there was media attention on the issue, it was never addressed by either the Ministry of Tourism which oversees the facility, nor the government-appointed Board of Directors.

There are obviously several issues to be addressed at the facility, which periodically result in negative news headlines. At each election cycle politicians include the facility in their manifestos – promising to address the problems and staunch the outflow of government funds.

However, to date, this remains mostly lip service and the farm continues to operate as it always did, with very little government interference or even direct oversight. Although some of its individual members promised change at the facility prior to being elected in 2013, the Progressives government has not made any transformations at the facility – but instead has kept on the previous management and continued the multi-million-dollar annual subsidy.

It seems that the turtle farm is one of several white elephants the Cayman Islands keeps on its shelf – sitting next to the George Town landfill, the cruise port, immigration and the public education system as issues to be addressed in the next term.