Your voice counts

By Catherine Tyson

This is an election year and the buzz is in the air but so many people, young and old, feel that they should not vote. Some people are apathetic about the whole ordeal saying they don’t care of that it does not affect them. And some just continue to complain every day about the problems that the country faces. Being a part of the problem and not a part of the solution is counterproductive. If you have the time to discuss, complain and lament about the state of things in your country, then the first thing you should be doing is getting knowledgeable about casting your vote to let your voice be heard. Whatever the final results are, you will still be being represented by the people that are chosen. However, if your voice is not heard and your vote is not counted, then you could very well be the reason why the best leaders aren’t chosen. If you are not registered to vote, then you are throwing away your power, your one chance to possibly make a difference.

Monday is the deadline to register so if you feel like your vote really won’t make a difference, here a few reasons why you should vote.

Your vote matters: Your elected representatives still need to know how their constituents think in order to accurately represent them and need your vote as part of that process.

No one else votes with you in mind: Most people vote while thinking of their own demographic. Whatever age or stage that you are at in your life, you know your issues better than anyone else so your choice will be based on that. Who else is better qualified to vote on your behalf or with you in mind than who is currently living it? Expecting someone else to think of your issues is taking a risk.

Young people are more diverse than any other constituency: If you are a young person, your vote can make a huge difference when banded with others in your demographic.

Don't be a hypocrite: You are expanding your mind, your spirit, your life, you challenge yourself every day, but yet you decide to pass on empowering yourself by voting.

People fought for your right to vote: Make no mistake about it but no matter your race, gender, or age, your right to vote came at a price and you should honour the sacrifices others made by others so that your voice could be heard when theirs wasn't.

Your votes really can swing an election. Someone can win with one vote; every vote matters.

The decisions of the country will affect you: Within the next four years, you may be getting a job, owning or renting your own housing, getting married, starting a family, paying for health care, or building a business so the policies that you vote for today will have a huge influence on your life.

Your voice matters: You have a right to voice your opinions on issues, policies, candidates, and referendums so get involved and stand up for what you believe in.

So register to vote: It is your civic duty!