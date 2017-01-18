Artist gets her mojo back

By Lindsey Turnbull

Over the past 16 years or so South Africa-born Avril Ward has been delighting Cayman’s art lovers with her paintings and sculptures.

She is an active member of the artistic community and a successful artist who has participated in many exhibitions and shows here. However, at the end of 2015, Avril began suffering from a severe artistic block and felt it was time to take a sabbatical. Thankfully she returned to creating again at the end of last year and the results are well worth waiting for.

“At the end of 2015 I made a conscious effort to stop working completely because I’d really lost the joy of creating artwork,” she said. “When I first came to Cayman I painted from the heart, using a more conceptual style. As I gained commercial success I found myself becoming more focused on what I thought customers would like to see, rather than continuing to paint from deep within, so I knew it was time for a break.”

Unsure as to exactly how long she would need to rediscover her joy of painting, Avril decided to put the time to good use, forming the Hope Show, a travelling art show featuring 16 local artists exploring the theme of what hope looked like.

“It was great – I took the show all over the island – to the George Town Hospital, the Chemo Unit, all sorts of places,” she said. “I received a wonderful response to the show and it was really nice to focus on the community and not on my own work for a change.”

New ideas

During her time off, Avril said she took the time to research new ideas and that was how she began understanding the medium of encaustic painting, using hot wax.

“I had known about the medium for some time but only began researching as a means to try it myself during my time off,” she explained. “It’s actually an ancient way of painting that was used on ships of old. Their figureheads would be covered in beeswax in order to preserve the painting.”

Avril used the internet to teach herself how to make the paints for such a medium and also took a course on encaustic painting in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“It involves heating beeswax that has colour pigments dissolved into it and then applying layers to a hard surface like a tile or special encaustic hardboard. The wax fuses into the substrata, creating wonderful translucent layers,” she explained. “I love it in particular because you get to create small pieces of artwork that are quite a contrast to the large pieces for which I have been known. They are like little doodles of artwork.”

The fact that this artistic medium is so tactile had a particular draw for Avril.

“I love to be able to make impressions and indentations into the wax to personalise each piece. In fact, I have a box of goodies that are items I use to create the artwork. I can also incorporate photos and like to use details of existing work that I can then work into these new pieces, which is a lot of fun,” she explained. “Once I am finished painting, I mount the piece, apply a sealant and then buff it up to make it look shiny.”

The result is beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces that draw you in and delight the eye every time you look at them.

Exciting possibilities

In addition to this new focus, Avril is also working on a sculpture that she hopes will be snapped up by a buyer and made into a 30-ft sculpture that can be enjoyed as public art for the entire island.

“I just love this piece, which I call “Walk on Water”,” she said. “I can see it in my mind turned into a huge statue that could adorn any public space. I have been in discussions with various interested parties and I am looking forward to seeing this idea come to fruition.”

Avril said that getting her love for painting back has meant a return to her original inspiration, and she is now again painting from the heart, rather than to any perceived commercial requirements. A case in point is a piece that she is working on for the upcoming National Gallery of the Cayman Islands exhibition featuring Cayman’s marine heritage.

“I was moved by the image of the carcass of a huge fish that had been tossed ashore on an otherwise pristine beach in South Sound,” she said. “It might not be a “pretty” image but it’s one I felt passionately should be committed to painting, this lack of respect for such a great creature and the wastage that had been left on its carcass. I very much hope that it will be included in the show because it is what I’m all about – painting from the soul.”

View more of Avril’s work at www.avrilward.com