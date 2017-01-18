Beamon at SOCI gala

Robert “Bob” Beamon, the Olympic gold medallist and former world record long jumper is coming to Cayman for Special Olympics Cayman Islands signature fundraising golf tournament and awards evening.

Mr. Beamon leapt into record books during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. The then 22-year-old’s record 29 feet, 2 ½ inches jump still stands as an Olympic record to this day, nearly 50 years on. His world record stood for 23 years before being broken in 1991. After retiring from competitive track and field, Mr. Beamon continued to be involved in sports and youth development, including fundraising for the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The Special Olympics Ambassador is coming to Cayman for what will be an epic weekend for Special Olympics Cayman Islands. On Friday, Jan. 20 Mr. Beamon will attend the sixth annual Cayman National Eric Crutchley Memorial Golf Tournament, SOCI’s major fundraiser for the year. The spotlight will be on SOCI’s volunteers being recognised during the Unsung Heroes Gala at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Saturday.

SOCI is also hosting Greg Epperson, the Special Olympics North America Regional sports director, Maura Daley of Special Olympics International, as well as Frank Wheaton, Mr. Beamon’s lawyer and athlete, journalist and actor in his own right.

“We are thrilled to be able to host Mr. Beamon and the team from Special Olympics North America and SOCI,” Adrian Lynch, SOCI chair said. “Not only do we appreciate the support for our fundraising efforts, but for the volunteers who make our programmes possible. The international recognition is a major boost.”

Nick Freeland, SOCI fundraising director, expressed his gratitude for the support from the corporate community. “In addition to Cayman National who has been the title sponsor of the golf tournament since its inception, we are grateful for the support of the Kimpton Seafire, Dart and Cayman Airways for assisting with flights and accommodations for our special guests.”

In addition to his participation in the golf tournament and gala event, Mr. Beamon will be delivering a unified motivational speaking clinic on Thursday, Jan. 19 afternoon at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. The clinic is being organised by Invictus Sports Club, and will include SOCI and mainstream athletes from local athletics clubs and high schools.

For members of the public interested in participating in the Cayman National Eric Crutchley Memorial Golf Tournament, a few tee times are still available for both the morning and afternoon starts. Contact Seamus Tivenan at seamus.tivenan@srsmail.com or Kim Short at k_m_landry@hotmail.com to register a team. Tickets for the Unsung Heroes Gala are $150 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10 and can be reserved by emailing Adrian Lynch at Adrian.p.lynch@aon.com.